SectorsOpenings & closings

Réalisation Par launches inaugural pop up in Shanghai

Image of Realisation Par pop up in Shanghai.
Co-founder Teale Talbot said the collaboration with LOOKNOW had been in the works for a while. (Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

Australian clothing retailer Réalisation Par has opened its inaugural pop-up store in collaboration with LookNow, a multi-brand boutique in Shanghai, Mainland China.

The pop-up sold out and had to temporarily close to re-stock, following which the company decided to extend its run to October.

Co-founder Teale Talbot said the collaboration with LookNow had been in the works for a while after the brand saw long-term success online in the region.

“Following the success of our pop-ups in London, LA, and Sydney, we believe it’s the perfect moment, with the ideal partner, to connect with our Chinese audience IRL,” said Talbot.

Réalisation Par’s partnership with LookNow gives the brand access to the boutique’s multiple locations across China, enabling the brand to sell directly to Chinese consumers without the overhead of a permanent retail space.

“I have admired Réalisation Par for many years, and I know my customers feel the same,” said Chanel Lai, co-founder of LookNow.

“It’s a privilege to bring such an iconic brand to the heart of Shanghai. We look forward to welcoming both new and loyal fans to our store to explore a fantastic selection of Réalisation Par’s cult favourites.”

