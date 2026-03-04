BusinessFinancial

Aussie Disposals enters administration after 63 years

Aussie Disposals
The family-owned business was founded in 1962 (Source: Aussie Disposals/Facebook)
By Harry Booth

Family-owned outdoor retailer Aussie Disposals has entered administration. The company, founded in 1962, has appointed Romanis Cant as administrators.

Manuel Hanna, the voluntary administrator, is assessing the company’s financial position. 

“With more than 60 years of brand recognition, an established retail footprint and a loyal customer base across the camping and sporting goods market, there are solid foundations for a new owner to reshape the business for future success,” he said.

Aussie Disposals operates 23 stores across Victoria, NSW, and SA, 13 of them franchises. The company will continue trading during administration, while also reducing stock inventory.

Previously claiming to be the largest army surplus retail chain in the southern hemisphere, Aussie Disposals said it has travelled “extensively throughout the world” to find products alongside its Australian-made range. The company prides itself on being a “hands-on” operation.

Hanna said that all wages, superannuation and employee entitlements are up to date. He is now seeking expressions of interest for the company’s sale.

