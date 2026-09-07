Bonds enters resale market with Village Marketplace platform

Longstanding clothing retailer Bonds has joined the re-commerce space with its new Village Marketplace platform.

It will allow customers to buy and sell used clothing through its own website. Bonds said the platform comes in response to an internal analysis that found more than 30,000 listings of Bonds products across third-party selling platforms.

The retailer claimed that creating its own platform will give parents a “convenient” and “verified destination to trade their pre-loved items”.

“At Bonds, we know that quality, comfort and community matter to families,” said Bonds’ head of marketing, Kedda Ghazarian.

“Our new ‘Kids & Baby’ marketplace gives pre-loved Bonds items a new lease of life, making it easier for parents to pass on pieces they’ve loved and discover quality items for their own little ones.”

“It’s a simple way to keep great products in circulation for longer and celebrate the village that supports families through every stage of growing up.”

The platform is being launched in partnership with re-commerce specialists Treet. Bonds said it will focus on high-demand categories shortly after launch.