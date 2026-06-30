Myer adds 25,000 products to new-look marketplace

Department store retailer Myer is continuing its e-commerce push with the addition of 25,000 new products to its revamped online marketplace.

The new, expanded range comes as part of a bid to diversify the business and further drive sales.

“We are now able to offer a wider range of products in key categories, so if a customer is shopping for baby wear, we now have better options if they’re also looking for a new pram or cot,” said Myer Group’s chief customer officer Amanda McVay. “It means we can give our customers a wider range of products at a variety of price points all in the one place.”

In fiscal 2025, Myer’s online marketplace sales grew by 41 per cent. McVay said that Myer wants to be Australia’s “leading retail destination” both in-store and online.

In March, the group’s executive chair, Olivia Wirth, told Inside Retail that the ongoing diversification efforts are part of a three- to five-year strategy. “And we’re on year one,” she added.

Myer first launched its online business-to-consumer marketplace in 2017. The retailer says that almost 50 per cent of shoppers’ baskets on the marketplace also contained Myer-stocked products, while nearly 80 per cent of marketplace shoppers purchased items from Myer within the prior 12 months.

The introduction of Mirakl’s software will enable external companies to stock their products directly on Myer’s marketplace, without the need for Myer to hold the stock itself.