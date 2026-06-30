Sydney CBD plan would destroy thriving retail precinct, 300 jobs, alliance warns

The City of Sydney Council is planning to redevelop the inner city’s Town Hall precinct by linking Sydney Town Hall, Sydney Square, and George Street, in a move that a newly formed alliance has widely criticised.

Comprising the SDA Union, Business Sydney, the Australian Retail Council (ARC), and local business owners and employees, the ‘Save Our City Shops Alliance’ is warning the inner-city authority that the plans would destroy a “thriving” retail precinct in the CBD.

The City of Sydney, however, says that the project has been “40 years in the making”. It would see seven buildings removed from the existing area, making way for a square designed for everyday use as well, and for civic events and community gatherings.

But the alliance argues that this precinct is an active retail and business hub. The loss of business activity in this hub would reduce convenience for city residents and workers, weaken foot traffic, and “turn one of Sydney’s most important retail locations into a long-term construction zone”, it added.

“This proposal will slash over 300 retail jobs at a time when workers and their families are already under pressure from the rising cost of living,” said Bernie Smith, NSW branch secretary of SDA. “These workers keep the CBD functioning for residents, office workers, students, tourists and visitors every day. The demolition will reduce access to affordable groceries and services and will make the city a less practical place to live and work.”

The presiding authority is yet to lodge its development application for the project. It expects demolition and construction to begin in 2028, and be finished by 2031.

“It is very significant that businesses, the retail sector and the union movement are united in opposition to an unnecessary town hall square that would remove the commercial heart of the CBD, taking with it many businesses and jobs,” Paul Nicolaou, executive director of Business Sydney, added.

The alliance has called for pressure on NSW Premier Chris Minns and the state planning minister Paul Scully to use their powers to stop the project.

“The proposal would force established retailers from the precinct and turn one of Sydney’s busiest retail destinations into a long-term construction site, disrupting customers, workers and businesses throughout the surrounding CBD for years,” said ARC CEO, Chris Rodwell.

“Busy retail precincts are one of the foundations of safe and welcoming cities. They keep people in the CBD throughout the day and into the evening, supporting surrounding businesses and creating the constant activity that makes city centres feel vibrant.”