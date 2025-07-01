Frasers Property unveils first global brands at ECQ Outlet 

The first group of retailers confirmed for ECQ Outlet, the third stage of its Eastern Creek Quarter (ECQ) precinct in Greater Western Sydney, has been revealed by Frasers Property Australia.

The new outlet centre, scheduled to open next year, will be home to the largest Asics store in Australia. Other confirmed brands include Adidas, Fila, Puma, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Tarocash, Connor, Rockwear and Strand.

Designed as a large-format outlet destination, ECQ Outlet will feature up to 100 retailers, offering products at discounted prices across fashion, footwear, and lifestyle categories.

“With ECQ Outlet fast taking shape, we’re excited to welcome this diverse range of top brands to Greater Western Sydney’s first-ever outlet retail destination,” said Felicity Armstrong, GM retail investments, at Frasers Property Australia.

“ECQ is already established as the go-to social, dining and shopping hotspot for the local community. Upon opening this expanded offer, we can cater to the needs of a wider geographical region, which will only enhance the appeal and experience even further.”

The 29,000sqm precinct will also include food and beverage options, family-friendly amenities, entertainment offerings, and more than 1000 car parking spaces.