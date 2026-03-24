IR ProDepartment stores

‘Broad retail’ in difficult circumstances: Myer’s plan for the future

Olivia Wirth
Myer Executive Chair, Olivia Wirth.
By Harry Booth
“We have been trading in a fairly difficult environment. We have had a cautious customer”. So said Olivia Wirth, the executive chair of Myer, who spoke to Inside Retail following the department store’s most recent earnings update, which proved its business model to be a resilient one in an ever-changing sector. Highlighted by a record Black Friday period and the successful integration of new brands, Myer’s half-year earnings saw its sales increase by 24.5 per cent, and its after-tax prof

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