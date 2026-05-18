CareersFashion & accessories

PVH ANZ appoints Simon Mc Chesney-Clark as president and CEO 

Simon Mc Chesney-Clark
Simon Mc Chesney-Clark joined PVH ANZ in 2021. (Source: PVH Brands Australia/ LinkedIn)
By Irene Dong

PVH has named Simon Mc Chesney-Clark as the new president and CEO of PVH Australia and New Zealand, succeeding Craig Barnett, who just retired after 25 years with the business. 

According to the company, Mc Chesney-Clark brings more than three decades of retail, brand and operational experience to the role. 

He joined PVH ANZ in 2021 as senior VP of direct-to-consumer, overseeing the company’s retail, wholesale, sales and operations divisions across the ANZ market. 

In his previous role, Mc Chesney-Clark led property, visual merchandising and e-commerce functions, helping drive consumer experience across the group’s brand portfolio. 

Before joining PVH ANZ, he served as group GM of retail and property at True Alliance, where he managed local operations for brands such as The North Face, Lacoste and Coach. 

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