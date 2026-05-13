CareersFashion & accessories

Craig Barnett retires as CEO of PVH Brands Australia

PVH Brands Australia
PVH Brands Australia operates Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Van Heusen (Source: PVH Brands Australia )
By Harry Booth

PVH Brands Australia, the local operator of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Van Heusen, has announced the retirement of its president and CEO, Craig Barnett.

It brings Barnett’s 25-year tenure at the company to an end, part of a 40-year-long career in the country’s apparel industry.

“We thank Craig for his incredible impact in this market, his leadership, and unwavering commitment to the business,” PVH said in a statement.

“He raised the bar for what great leadership looks like, strong industry partnerships, building a resilient team whilst remaining deeply connected to our people, and his passionate focus on the community and philanthropic partners. Your legacy will continue.”

The PVH Brands Australia story began in 2014, following a joint venture between PVH Corp and the Gazal Corporation. At this time, Barnett was serving as Gazal’s chief operating officer, a role he held for 13 years before stepping in as CEO of PVH Australia.

PVH Corp then completed a full buyout of the partnership in 2019.

The global parent company’s most recent financial disclosure – the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 – showed the group surpassing $2.5 billion in revenue.

“We are grateful for your leadership, proud of what you have built, and excited to carry your work forward,” PVH Australia added.

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