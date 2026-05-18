BusinessFurniture & homewares

Barbeques Galore rescue plan rests on creditor approval

Gordon Brothers plans to restructure the business.
Gordon Brothers plans to restructure the business. (Source: Barbeques Galore)
By Sarah Stowe

A restructured Barbeques Galore is to come out of administration, three months after the retail chain appointed voluntary administrators.

Gordon Brothers, who bought the business from Quadrant Private Equity in December 2025, will restructure the business through a deed of company arrangement (DOCA), which is conditional on a number of terms, including landlords’ and suppliers’ support.

The arrangement involves a $5 million payment to creditors, discharging a portion of the retailer’s debt, and absorbing $6.6 million in employee entitlements.

Under the plan, CEO David White and CFO David Hughson will continue to lead the business.

White said, “With the support of suppliers, staff and landlords, the great Barbeques Galore team and I are confident that we can build on the fantastic Barbeques Galore brand and market leading position to continue to provide Australians with the best choice of outdoor cooking products for many years to come.”

Barbeques Galore continued to trade during receivership although five stores were closed, resulting in a small number of redundancies.

Proposal subject to creditor approval

Philip Campbell-Wilson, Lisa Gibb and Matthew Byrnes of Grant Thornton were appointed voluntary administrators in February; Quentin Olde, Luke Pittorino and Liam Healey of Ankura were appointed as receivers and managers.

Quentin Olde said, “The proposal is still subject to the approval of creditors, however, the receivers are confident that with the support of suppliers, landlords, and employees, the iconic Australian business can continue as a going concern.

“After the restructuring, the business will be stronger and more stable, retaining around 500 jobs and allowing franchisees, the majority of landlords, and suppliers to keep trading with the company.” 

Quadrant Private Equity sold the Barbeques Galore business to Gordon Brothers in December.

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