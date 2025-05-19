Noosa Swimwear Collective puts four retail locations up for sale

Noosa Swimwear Collective is selling its swimwear and resortwear retail business across Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, including locations in Noosa Heads, Coolum Beach and Noosaville.

The deal includes the Sea Elements in Noosa Heads and Coolum Beach stores; Poolside Swimwear in Noosa Heads; and Bikini Hut in Noosaville. An office and storage facility located on Hastings Street is also part of the sale.

According to the company, the two Noosa Heads sites on Hastings Street offer a combined footprint of 280sqm and generate approximately $3.65 million in annual turnover. The stores are also fully staffed with an experienced team.

John Petralia commercial property consultant of RWC Noosa & Sunshine Coast, said the portfolio represents more than just retail space, but a “legacy brand” built over decades.

“It’s a platform designed to adapt to retail trends while offering significant scope for expansion; be it new locations, brand extensions or enhanced digital marketing,” he added.

Noosa Swimwear said the business is ready for immediate turnover, with growth opportunities such as adding new brands, launching private-label products, opening pop-ups or expanding online.

“With fully staffed stores, decades-long brand equity and proven performance in high-profile locations, this business is perfectly placed for a savvy investor or operator looking to capitalise on Noosa’s enduring retail strength and tourism appeal,” Petralia concluded.