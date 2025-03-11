IR ProShopping centres & malls

Supply and demand: Where the retail property market is headed

An exterior shot of the Burwood Brickworks sustainable shopping centre in Victoria
“Regional shopping centres are expected to see significant demand from occupiers.”
By Michael Baker
A trifecta of immigration, housing unaffordability and limited supply of new retail property is creating exciting opportunities for retailers and their landlords around Australia, according to research heads at brokerage firms who spoke with Inside Retail in January. The biggest story underlying the growth opportunities is, unsurprisingly, immigration. Net overseas migration has surged post-Covid, adding nearly 1 million people to Australia’s population in the two years to June 2024, according

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay