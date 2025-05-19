BusinessLuxury

Richemont sees strong sales and profit in its year end results

Image of Cartier shopfront.
The company saw double-digit growth across all regions except in the Asia Pacific region.  (Source: Bigstock)
By Darshana Gupta

Luxury brand group Richemont, the parent of Cartier, Montblanc and Dunhill, among many other brands, has posted strong sales growth of 4 per cent to US$24 billion in its year-end results.

The growth in sales was attributed to a high single-digit increase at the company’s jewellery brands, which include Van Cleef & Arpels and Buccellati.

Gross profit rose 2 per cent to $1.5 billion with a gross profit margin of 66.9 per cent. Operating profit was US$5 billion, down 7 per cent, with an operating margin of 20.9 per cent. 

Richemont saw a $4.2 billion profit for the year from continuing operations, with a $1.1 billion loss from discontinued operations, mainly from the non-cash write-down of Net-a-Porter.

The company saw double-digit sales growth across all regions except the Asia Pacific region. 

Richemont completed strategic steps, including the addition of Italian jewellery Maison Vhernier and the finalisation of Net-a-Porter’s sale to Mytheresa last month. 

The company now holds a 33 per cent stake in the new LuxExperience. 

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Why it’s good to be a mall operator in the Philippines right now

Michael Baker
DoorDash launches liquor deliveries in Tasmania
Food & beverage

DoorDash launches liquor delivery in Tasmania

Kaycee Enerva
Openings & closings

LVMH-owned jeweller Fred makes Melbourne debut

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

As millennials embrace natural skincare, Jurlique sees an opportunity to grow

Heather McIlvaine
Customer

Why it’s crucial retailers deliver the same experience in-store as online

Robert Stockdill
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay