Simon Mitchell reveals the creative strategy for S T Dupont flagship store

reted through the lens of Japanese craftsmanship and subtlety. The brand’s signature diamond pattern reappears in the layout’s spatial grid, coffered ceiling and structural columns. Materials like white leather, 3D ivory Alcantara and blue moire thread together texture and tactility into an experience that is both refined and restrained. Yet it is the infusion of Japanese motifs that elevates the Ginza store from a luxury outpost to a cultural meditation. Mitchell and his team avoided overt symbolism, instead favouring quiet, resonant gestures. The floating plinths in the storefront, for instance, were inspired by Toro Nagashi, the traditional summer ceremony of lanterns drifting on rivers. Suspended overhead is a centrepiece chandelier, its inverted pyramid crafted from translucent washi paper, echoing centuries of Japanese papermaking. Inside Retail spoke with Simon Mitchell, co-founder of Sybarite and the creative mind behind the new store, to understand how architecture can translate brand DNA into spatial experience. Inside Retail: This store is the third instalment in S T Dupont’s global flagship rollout. What was your overarching design vision for Ginza, and how did it evolve from the Paris and Hong Kong stores? Simon Mitchell: Sybarite was honoured to partner with S T Dupont in 2023 as the interior architects, contributing to their rebranding journey –a contemporary reinterpretation of the brand’s rich history, heritage and luxurious essence. This creative approach was established with the flagship store in Paris, and then consistently realised in the Hong Kong shop-in-shop, and now, the new flagship in Ginza. Our overarching design vision for the Ginza flagship was to seamlessly fuse heritage with contemporary sophistication while integrating nuanced local elements. Building upon the Paris and Hong Kong boutiques, we retained S T Dupont’s iconic motifs, specifically referencing the Maison’s iconic 1941 lighter with its integral diamond pattern and the tonal gradient colourways derived from their unique dual flame system. For us, we wanted to ensure that if S T Dupont customers have the chance to visit various global flagship stores, they will experience the distinctive S T Dupont branded environment, while unlocking subtly embedded locality and newness. IR: How did you strike the balance between timeless luxury and a forward-looking retail experience in this project? SM: The retail landscape evolves rapidly, often bringing forth certain time-sensitive trends and aesthetics. When we undertake commissions from clients – especially for legacy brands, such as S T Dupont – we dedicate significant time to studying and distilling the brand’s DNA and essence, subsequently we embed those house codes within our design language to ensure authenticity and timelessness. However, timeless luxury and forward-looking design are not contradictory; legacy brands naturally evolve with the time, zeitgeist, new technologies and crafts, as well as shifting customer needs and expectations. As interior architects, maintaining insights into these evolutions is critical. However, it is essential to avoid trend-based designs which are detached from the brand’s core values and story; we feel that S T Dupont Ginza perfectly embodies this balance between both nodding to the past whilst looking to the future. IR: How did the Japanese setting influence the design? In particular, can you tell us more about the references to the Toro Nagashi ceremony and the washi paper chandelier? SM: Sybarite’s approach to locality is never literal or cookie-cutter. This has been reflected throughout Sybarite’s over 22 years of retail design. Finding these nuanced cultural connections ensures longevity in design, whilst creating a meaningful sense of discovery and emotional resonance for customers. The Ginza store delicately incorporates Japanese cultural influences at two important visual focal points – the window display and the central chandelier. The subtle glow emitted by floating lanterns on the water during the Toro Nagashi ceremony served as natural inspiration for the design of our window display plinths. Similarly, washi paper, renowned for its long historical craft tradition and everyday use in Japanese interiors, proved to be the most pertinent material choice for the store’s centre piece chandelier. Through these subtle design touches, we pay homage to local tradition, in-turn enriching the brand’s global narrative with authenticity. IR: What challenges or opportunities arose when weaving in site-specific elements without overpowering the brand's identity? SM: Introducing site-specific elements while preserving S T Dupont's strong brand identity was both challenging and rewarding. The main opportunity was to evoke a distinct sense of place without overshadowing the Maison's global heritage. We overcame this by carefully selecting culturally resonant yet visually harmonious features. This delicate balancing act ensured that the site-specific additions complement rather than dominate the essence of the brand's identity.