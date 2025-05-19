IR ProStore design

Simon Mitchell reveals the creative strategy for S T Dupont flagship store

By Tong Van
French luxury goods company S T Dupont has unveiled its latest flagship store in the heart of Tokyo’s Ginza district. The opening marks the third chapter in S T Dupont’s global flagship rollout, following Paris and Hong Kong, and is part of a sweeping rebranding effort launched in 2023 to reframe the brand’s legacy for a contemporary audience. Designed by London-based Sybarite, the Ginza store is a study in quiet sophistication, an homage to S T Dupont’s signature 1941 lighter, interpret

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay