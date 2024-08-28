Levi Strauss names Jude Celedin as its new head of ANZ

Levi Strauss has appointed Jude Celedin as the new GM of its Australia and New Zealand operations.

Celedin will be responsible for driving the long-term growth of Levi Strauss’ major brands, including Levi’s, in the ANZ market, supporting the company’s direct-to-consumer shift.

Previously head of customer experience at Wesfarmers’ CSBP Fertilisers, where he managed the culture and performance transformation in sales and customer service, Celedin also worked for Nike for 24 years and became the brand’s senior director for the global marketplace of Nike Women and Sportswear.

“We are confident that under Jude’s leadership, we will continue to strengthen our market position in Australia and New Zealand as a global denim lifestyle leader while ultimately building deeper connections with local Levi’s fans,” said Nuholt Huisamen, senior VP and MD, East Asia Pacific, Levi Strauss.

In April, Levi Strauss reported a lower top line for the first quarter of FY24, citing the impact of its Russia business as well as a shift in wholesale shipments.