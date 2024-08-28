The North Face opens large format concept store in Sydney CBD

The North Face is opening a new concept store at Sydney’s World Square, marking the outdoor apparel brand’s largest format store yet in Australia.

This is the first opening under the new retail format since VF took ownership of The North Face brand in Australia and New Zealand.

The outdoorswear brand says its sales increased by 35 per cent across the Asia-Pacific region during the first quarter of the FY25 trading year, and it expects that growth rate to continue in Australia and New Zealand.

The World Square store will stock the largest collection of the brand’s UE Series products in the two markets when it launches next week. The collection is billed as offering high-performance function matched with “progressive styling for city exploration”.

VF says it will open two more The North Face stores in Doncaster and Bondi Junction this year.

Next year, the company will open its fourth store in Sydney’s Chatswood Chase.

As part of the World Square opening celebrations, The North Face will host three days of climbing at the shopping centre in mid-September, encouraging “urban explorers” to “play different,” breaking down the barriers of climbing.