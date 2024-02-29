The North Face to take direct control of ANZ retailing

US apparel and footwear company VF Corporation is taking control of its The North Face (TNF) business in Australia and New Zealand by transferring from a distributor model to a direct-sales model.

The company expects the transition to be completed by the second half of this year. The change aims to maximise the full market potential of the brand as Australia and New Zealand are considered key retail markets.

TNF’s current ANZ distribution partner – True Alliance – will continue to support in serving customers and consumers through infrastructure capabilities. The existing team will continue to run the business in the two markets.

“We are excited to unlock new opportunities to accelerate growth and market share in countries like Australia and New Zealand where consumers are renowned for their passion for the outdoors,” said Winnie Ma, president of the Apac region at VF.

“This move towards a more consumer-centric model will enable us to work closely with our valued partners on fostering brand excellence and elevating consumer experience.”

VF said it will continue to work with key partners to expand TNF’s presence in both brick-and-mortar and digital channels. The firm will also launch its loyalty program XPLR Pass in the two countries.

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation owns a portfolio of brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies.