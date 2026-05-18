BusinessStrategy

What’s behind LVMH’s decision to sell Marc Jacobs?

Marc Jacobs Fragrances﻿
LVMH first acquired a majority stake in Marc Jacobs in 1997. (Source: Marc Jacobs Fragrances﻿)
By Tong Van
After months of speculation, it is finally confirmed that Marc Jacobs is leaving LVMH. After nearly 30 years with the French luxury giant, the Marc Jacobs label will be handed over to US brand management firm WHP Global, with the transaction believed to be worth between US$850 million and US$1 billion, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal. LVMH first acquired a majority stake in Marc Jacobs in 1997 and, over the nearly 30-year relationship, provided strategic support and resourc

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