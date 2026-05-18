BusinessStrategy

Otra’s Linda Hammond on the eyewear brand’s Bloomingdale’s launch

A female model wearing a pair of Otra glasses and a white tank top.
Otra expands rapidly across US retail.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In the retail industry, it’s not uncommon to hear of a brand founder selling one company, only to start up a new brand in the same retail category a few years later. This was precisely the case for Linda and Allen Hammond, the original co-founders of Australian-born eyewear brand Quay. After selling the brand in 2017, the Hammonds realised they missed the eyewear industry more than they initially expected and decided to return to it with their brand, Otra, launched in 2022. Over the past 12 mo

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