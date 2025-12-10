BusinessFinancial

Barbeques Galore sold to US investment firm

Barbeques Galore
Barbeques Galore is Australia’s leading retailer in the sector (Source: Archive)
By Harry Booth

Australian retailer, Barbeques Galore, has been sold to a US-based investment firm.

Formerly owned by Quadrant Private Equity, new owners Gordon Brothers have already announced David White as the brand’s new CEO.

A spokesperson for Gordon Brothers told Inside Retail that White will “focus on the next phase of growth for the business”, adding they will be supporting Barbeques Galore’s “ongoing transformation”.

Quadrant bought its stake in Barbeques Galore in 2012. By the 2024 financial year, it recorded a revenue of $172.2 million.

The Australian Financial Review reported that Quadrant had made a number of attempts to sell the barbecue retailer, citing its lack of growth since Covid.

