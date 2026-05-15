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How Lion’s COO is building a trans-Tasman drinks giant

Lion COO Craig Baldie.
Craig Baldie talks about unifying a trans-Tasman business and leading a 180-year legacy forward.
By Tahlia Whitfield
As sustainability expectations cinch, technology becomes more embedded in the day-to-day and scale continues to influence the economics of the beverage industry, Lion is reconsidering how its Australia and New Zealand businesses operate together. A unified Australasian model and a newly created chief operating officer role showcase a company bringing its trans-Tasman operations into closer alignment, while continuing to serve two markets with their own expectations and ways of consuming. For Cra

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