Barbeques Galore names David White as new CEO

Barbeques Galore has appointed David White as CEO, signalling the next phase of the retailer’s transformation under Gordon Brothers.

White replaces Alex Foster, who led the development of the company’s current transformation strategy.

The change comes as Barbeques Galore moves to accelerate operational improvements, strengthen its customer experience, and pursue new growth opportunities.

White has held senior roles across national and international retail businesses and is described as bringing extensive experience in large-scale commercial leadership.

“I’m excited to take on this opportunity to drive a number of transformational initiatives and lead the business to the next phase of growth,” said White.