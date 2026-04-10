Is Australia at risk of a recession? Here’s what the data actually shows

Talk of a recession in Australia has picked up in recent weeks. Rising fuel prices, a sharp fall in consumer confidence, and signs of softer spending have all added to concerns the economy may be losing momentum.

A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. By that standard, Australia is not there yet – but the key question is what the data are telling us about the likelihood of getting there.

The answer depends on which data you look at.

The backward-looking data: Still resilient

Let’s start with the national accounts, the broadest measure of how the economy is travelling. The December quarter was solid, with annual real gross domestic product (GDP) growth running at 2.6 per cent.

That was the fastest growth in almost three years and is not an economy in recession. It suggests activity remained reasonably resilient heading into 2026, supported by ongoing demand and broadly strong economic conditions.

But the national accounts report is backward-looking. It tells us where the economy has been, not necessarily where it is going.

More recent data: Momentum is slowing

More timely indicators show hints of a slowdown. Since the war in Iran began five weeks ago and pushed local petrol and diesel prices higher, consumer confidence has fallen sharply.

Measures from the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence survey show confidence fell to a record low in late March before edging up slightly in the latest reading. Despite this modest rebound, sentiment remains very subdued, suggesting households are increasingly cautious about the outlook.

Spending figures dating from before the Iran war began point to a weakening in demand.

Official monthly data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics point in the same direction. The Household Spending Indicator shows spending fell 0.5 per cent in December and has only recovered modestly since, pointing to a clear loss of momentum in household demand.

Business surveys reinforce this picture. The NAB quarterly business survey shows conditions remain above average but have eased, while confidence has fallen to a 15-month low. Companies are still operating at reasonable levels, but they are becoming more cautious about the outlook.

Together, these data suggest the economy is not stalling – but it is clearly slowing down.

Interest rates and war are adding to the slowdown

Several forces help explain this shift.

First, interest rates are weighing on economic activity. The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased the cash rate twice this year, adding to borrowing costs. Monetary policy works with a lag, meaning the full effect of these rate rises has not yet been felt in consumer spending and business investment.

Economists and financial markets also expect more rate increases because of the RBA’s concerns about inflation. That would further depress demand.

Second, fuel prices have risen sharply, squeezing household budgets. Higher petrol costs both lift inflation and reduce real incomes, leaving less room for spending on other things.

Third, uncertainty has increased. Businesses are becoming more cautious about hiring and investment, as reflected in the NAB Quarterly Business Survey, where confidence has recently turned negative.

The labour market is also beginning to soften. The unemployment rate edged up to 4.3 per cent in February. While still relatively low by historical standards, this suggests jobs growth has slowed.

What might yet trigger a recession

Together, the data do not currently point to an imminent recession. The level of economic activity remains solid, and the labour market, while softening, is still relatively resilient.

But they do point to growing downside risks.

A recession would likely require a combination of shocks rather than a single trigger. These could include:

A sustained rise in fuel prices that further erodes household purchasing power.

Interest rates staying higher for longer, or rising further than expected.

A sharper pullback in consumption as household savings buffers are run down.

A more pronounced deterioration in the labour market.

If several of these forces were to occur together, one or two quarters of negative growth would become more plausible.

The bottom line

The data suggest Australia is not currently in recession, but the economy is slowing and becoming more vulnerable.

Backward-looking indicators still show economic resilience, but more timely data point to weakening momentum.

The most likely outcome is a period of weak growth rather than a sharp downturn. But the margin for error is narrowing.

Whether Australia ultimately slips into recession will depend less on where the economy is today and more on what happens next – particularly in energy prices, household spending and the path of interest rates.

About the author: Stella Huangfu is an associate professor at the School of Economics, University of Sydney.