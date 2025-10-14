Activewear brand LSKD eyes 29 global stores by 2026

Activewear label LSKD is expanding its retail footprint with a new store at Chatswood Chase in NSW as it eyes bold international expansion.

The opening is part of the brand’s strategy to grow its physical presence alongside its online business, with plans to reach 29 stores worldwide by the end of next year.

“We’ve always wanted to create spaces that bring our community together – where people can connect and be inspired,” said founder and CEO Jason Daniel.

Coinciding with the launch, LSKD will host a community event featuring limited-edition merchandise, giveaways, and a Project Earth swap, where visitors can trade in preloved activewear for new pieces.

Founded by Daniel from his early BMX and motocross roots, LSKD has evolved from a local t-shirt label into a global activewear brand generating more than $150 million in annual sales.

The company has since expanded across Australia, New Zealand, and the US.