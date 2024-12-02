Aussie activewear brand LSKD opens first New Zealand store

Activewear brand LSKD has opened its first New Zealand store – in Takapuna, on Auckland’s North Shore.

The store opening attracted 705 customers, marking the brand’s biggest store launch and sales day.

“We know there’s demand here, and opening a physical store gives people a chance to touch, feel, and try on the apparel, something online can’t fully replicate,” said Jason Daniel, LSKD CEO and founder.

“Retail is rebounding in New Zealand, and we’re stoked to be part of that recovery.”

Before opening the physical store, LSKD has already been generating $10 million in sales to Kiwi customers.

LSKD intends to expand further, with 10 more stores planned for New Zealand next year, starting with Auckland, Christchurch, and Mount Maunganui.

LSKD also takes pride in its sustainability initiatives, such as Project Earth, and collaborations with organisations such as Upparel.

The Takapuna store hosted a tights and shorts swap, inviting customers to exchange their pre-loved activewear for new LSKD garments.