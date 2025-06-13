Wittner administrators find a possible saviour in The Shoe Group

Wittner Group’s voluntary administrators have entered into a period of exclusivity with The Shoe Group for the acquisition of the brand.

A privately owned Australian company, The Shoe Group has a diverse portfolio of brands, including Novo Shoes and Jo Mercer, and its own retail store network, direct online and marketplace sites, as well as wholesale customers.

According to Deloitte turnaround and restructuring partners David Orr and Sal Algeri, Wittner’s voluntary administrators, the acquisition of the majority of the brand’s business would complement The Shoe Group’s operations in terms of brand positioning, retail footprint, and the integration of Wittner into the group’s broader platform.

“We have worked closely with the Wittner team to maintain trading stability throughout the administration process and are pleased to make today’s announcement to secure the future of this iconic Australian brand,” said Deloitte turnaround and restructuring partner and transaction lead Daniel Demir.

“TSG brings deep sector expertise and integrated capabilities across manufacturing and retail, making it well-placed to support Wittner’s future,” said Orr.