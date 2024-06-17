BusinessStrategy

What the rise of ghost malls says about India’s changing retail landscape

By Tong Van
Despite India’s thriving retail scene, the country has recently seen a sharp increase in the number of small malls left vacant, casting doubt on the future of shopping malls. In its latest report, ‘Think India Think Retail 2024’, real estate consultancy Knight Frank found the number of ghost malls rose to 64 last year, from 57 in 2022. A ghost mall is defined as a property with a vacancy of more than 40 per cent. “Many of the small shopping malls are on the verge of closure,” s

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY Offer

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay