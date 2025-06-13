How Raffles City is reinventing the luxury beauty playbook in Singapore

stination. Running from May 8 to June 15, the concept revolves around discovery, with exclusive masterclasses, sensory fragrance profiling, skincare demos and wellness workshops. All events are hosted in a vault-inspired sanctuary designed to “delight the senses and celebrate the many dimensions of beauty in a truly immersive way”. “As shoppers these days seek more experiential retail experiences over purely transactional ones, we worked with the selected brands taking over the pop-up space to come up with unique showcases that engage shoppers in a more meaningful way,” Marianne Liow, VP of Raffles City Singapore, told Inside Retail. The experiential divined In an increasingly competitive landscape for both footfall and tenant acquisition, initiatives like Beauty Vault offer a halo effect. For Raffles City, the goal is to raise brand visibility, build shopper loyalty and reinforce the mall’s luxury credentials. “We believe in the need to constantly evolve and reinvent ourselves to stand out,” Liow said. “Initiatives like Beauty Vault give us a competitive advantage as we are better able to engage shoppers and capture them with immersive experiences they cannot find elsewhere.” She further added that the a-month pop-up event helps retain existing beauty tenants while attracting new-to-market brands. “The mall’s tenant mix has undergone a strategic evolution, with a greater focus on exclusive products and services that allow our shoppers to have a more refined and differentiated shopping experience,” Liow added. The mall has recently added Taiwan’s popular noodle chain Xiao Hun Mian and Books Kinokuniya to its portfolio of tenants. According to Mothership, Xiao Hun Mian Raffles City, which is also the first store in Singapore, attracted long queues on the opening day. Earlier this year, US coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee made its first Southeast Asian debut at the shopping mall. “Raffles City’s refreshed mix of experiential retail offerings delivers a dynamic blend of excitement and variety, allowing visitors to engage with brands in a more personal, innovative and memorable way,” the VP said. “Working in tandem with the brands, Raffles City has led a diversification of product offerings and exclusive in-store experiential concepts to transform the mall into a destination where shoppers not only come to shop but also to relax, socialise, seek inspiration and have fun.” From shopping to socialising Liow is quick to point out that malls can no longer rely on big names alone. The rise of ‘retailtainment’ is not new, but Raffles City’s execution shows how experience-driven retail can move beyond gimmicks. “Tenants, who are also aware of the ever-evolving retail landscape and consumer preferences, are on the lookout for retail spaces that go beyond mere transactions,” she said. “Such initiatives achieve a win-win for both the mall and our tenants, improving cost efficiency by allowing tenants to ride on an impactful campaign. Beauty Vault is emblematic of a broader shift in how malls are attempting to stay relevant in the face of customers’ changing shopping habits. The mall is actively cultivating a clientele that values curation over convenience, personal service over price wars. In addition to the beauty-led experiences, the mall also hosts creative lifestyle workshops, such as floral bouquet arrangement and cocktail-making, as well as sustainability advocacy talks and special in-store events to attract customers. Looking ahead, Liow said Raffles City will continue to monitor consumer behaviour and adapt offerings to meet evolving needs through innovation and collaboration. “To do so, Raffles City is constantly keeping our fingers on the pulse of the rapidly evolving shopping and lifestyle needs of our shoppers to bring the most elevated and differentiated shopping experience to the table,” Liow said. “We are always looking out for new and innovative ways to engage our shoppers through unique retail concepts, extended merchandise range and experiential lifestyle offerings.” Further reading: Singapore’s Raffles City aims to win back customers through elevated retail mix.