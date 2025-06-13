Samsara Eco inks 10-year deal to supply eco-fabrics to Lululemon

Samsara Eco has signed a 10-year offtake agreement to supply Lululemon with recycled raw materials, supporting the activewear brand’s commitment to sustainable fashion.

The deal will see Samsara Eco’s materials account for approximately 20 per cent of Lululemon’s fibres portfolio and advance its progress towards making more products with preferred materials by 2030.

“We’re taking a diversified approach – investing in multiple partnerships to advance solutions and help reduce our reliance on fossil-fuel derived resources,” said Ted Dagnese, chief supply chain officer at Lululemon.

The agreement builds on a long-standing collaboration between the two companies.

Last year, the firms introduced the world’s first enzymatically recycled nylon 6,6 product sample, as well as Lululemon’s first enzymatically recycled polyester product with the limited-edition Packable Anorak.

These garments demonstrate the capabilities for enzymatically recycled textiles to deliver the same look, feel, and high-performance qualities.

Samsara Eco’s engineered enzymes can break down plastic into its original building blocks so they can be seamlessly reintegrated into existing manufacturing processes to create new products.

To support commercialisation efforts, the company will soon open a new plant in Jerrabomberra, NSW, and an international commercial facility in 2028.