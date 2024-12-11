Samsara Eco develops enzymes that can break down nylon

Samsara Eco has developed enzymes that can break down nylon, allowing for its unlimited recycling as part of the circular economy.

The newly developed enzymes can break down Nylon 6 into its original building block without losing quality. The innovation builds on Samsara’s existing capacity to recycle nylon 6,6 and polyester.

“We are now able to give new life to Nylon 6 and continue to recycle the typically unrecyclable infinitely,” said Paul Riley, Samsara Eco CEO and founder.

“Apparel is very rarely made from a single fibre, so recycling mixed fibres is the only way we can create true circularity for the industry.”

Samsara Eco says the breakthrough followed intensive research, lab testing, and bench-scale proof of concept in time to help address the 3.25 billion tonnes of textiles being produced annually.

Samsara Eco’s innovation campus in Jerrabomberra, NSW is set to open in the middle of next year.

The company said it would collaborate with textile and automotive customers and strategic partners to try the application of the new enzymes on Nylon 6 products and blended materials at the innovation campus.