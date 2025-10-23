BusinessStrategy

Gymshark’s Hannah Mercer on the secret to the right retail environment

A headshot image of Hannah Mercer wearing a purple hoodie against a gray background. ]\\
“Whether it’s luxury or entry-level, the consumer wants an interactive retail experience.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Harrods, Adidas and Nike – what do these companies have in common? They are all part of the tapestry that makes up retail executive Hannah Mercer’s 30-year-plus career in the industry. From starting as the senior manager of womenswear at Harrods to her current role as global general manager of wholesale, retail and franchise operations at Gymshark, Mercer has learned the ins and outs of what it takes to build out a legacy brand sustainably.  Inside Retail spoke with the longtime retail

