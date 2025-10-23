Gymshark’s Hannah Mercer on the secret to the right retail environment

e retail executive to learn more about her secrets to creating a brand that authentically resonates with customers. Inside Retail: You began your career on the higher-end side of the retail spectrum at Harrods before moving on to sportier, heritage brands like Adidas and Nike. How do you think that experience working with legacy brands such as these aids you in your current role at Gymshark? Hannah Mercer: I think having that range of experience is what makes my current role super exciting. If I think about the bigger players I’ve worked with, a lot of the retail channels were already established. Then it was about looking at the profitability of the stores that had already landed in certain markets and making decisions about where to open and where to pull back distribution. With Gymshark, we’re writing the future. What brand gives you the opportunity to have a blank piece of paper to decide where we’re going to curate the next physical presence in which market? I went from running 15,000 stores with Adidas to running just one store when I first joined Gymshark. It is a luxury to get the next evolution of Gymshark right and to utilise all of the learning of the last 13 years of the brand to place it in the hearts of cities all around the world. IR: What do you think are the biggest lessons you’ve learned from having worked both sides of this retail spectrum in how retailers should communicate to today’s customer? HM: Creating the right environment is very important. Although I was in Harrods, where there were lots of lovely products across higher, more luxury price points, it doesn’t change how the customer should feel walking into any store across any single price point of a brand. Whether it’s luxury or entry-level, the consumer wants an interactive experience and to be able to touch, feel and try on the product. Of course, there are things you have to service at different levels, but then there are the things that bring you to a store. You have to ask yourself questions like, ‘What’s the first thing the consumer sees?’ or ‘Have you recruited a great team that can really provide a good service journey for that consumer?’ We have to create reasons for why you shop at a brand, which is why physical retail is so important. Otherwise, with the rise of e-commerce, customers can just order items at the press of a button and have them delivered the next day. IR: What is the most unique piece of advice you’ve been given for working in this industry? HM: I have a mantra that has guided how I have worked, and it’s built upon my three P’s. Presence: Asking how I show every day. I’m very visible in my role and very present as a leader with my team. Perspective: When I come to a meeting, be prepared to hear my perspective. You also want people to come in with different opinions. Having that cognitive diversity in teams is very important as it brings different things to the table. Purpose: Asking yourself, “What’s my purpose in going to a meeting?” Or “What’s my purpose in coming to New York this week?” (For the opening of Gymshark’s first US store.) Making sure to have a distinct purpose, perspective, and presence is the best piece of advice I’ve received and guides how I live my day. IR: What are the items in your proverbial business toolbox? HM: I use my calendar as a major piece in my toolbox. I’m constantly maneuvering my calendar based on my 3P’s. So if I’ve got a stronger purpose that day that I need to change round and maneuver, I always like to leave time at the end of the day for reflection. Whether it’s during my long drive home from work or during a plane ride, I like to reflect on what I’ve delivered and how I made an impact. I also want to reflect on what I could have done differently to improve for the next time. So reflection time and calendar management are two critical items in my toolbox. IR: Now this might be the trickiest question… What is your current favorite item from the GymShark arsenal? HM: The vital leggings have a superb fit, and I think they are truly a hero item. As you know, I’ve worked for many other big activewear brands, and they’re the best fit I’ve had in terms of how the fabric and fit support your body, making you feel comfortable and confident in the gym. Further reading: Exclusive product and IRL experiences: Launching Gymshark’s first US retail store