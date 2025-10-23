Big W goes after the beauty market, adding 420 SKUs from 22 new brands

Big W has added 22 viral cosmetic brands to its catalogue, featuring 420 new products, with over 70 per cent of the range priced under $25.

The company says the move reflects how Australian consumers are discovering and engaging with beauty products online, particularly through social media platforms such as TikTok.

Big W has also launched its first-ever own-brand bath and body line, Beauty Bar, featuring products such as body butters, scrubs, lip oils and bubble baths for under $12, and bath bombs for $6.

The range features trending scents, including Gourmand Sticky Date, Jam Donut, and Vanilla Honey.

“This range revamp means it’s never been easier for Aussies to shop their favourite brands in one place, at prices that won’t break the bank,” said Big W’s beauty category manager, Taylah Gahan.

“Not only have we refreshed our range, but we’re also enhancing our stores to provide shoppers with a beauty shop-within-a-shop experience and great customer service.”

New additions include several Australian-founded brands, such as Skin Control and Boost Lab, while Quick Faced and Quick Mist will be stocked exclusively offline at Big W.

“With savvy shoppers like Gen Z looking for products that solve real problems without compromising on budget, we’re proud to deliver an innovative, high-quality range that makes on-trend beauty accessible to everyone,” said Quick Flick and Quick Faced founder, Iris Smit.

The retailer has also added a selection of Korean beauty brands, including Skin1004, Frudia, Some By Mi, and COSRX, with the latter gaining over 2 billion views under its TikTok hashtag.

Big W said it expects products from Hero Pimple Patches, Daise fragrance mists, and Skin Control’s Glazing Mask will perform strongly.