Vicinity Centres reopens $625m Chatswood Chase mall

Sydney’s Chatswood Chase has reopened following a $625 million redevelopment, with over 60 international and Australian retailers part of the project.

The transformation, spanning 18 months, has seen the reopening of the centre’s ground floor and second level, including the first Australian store for Armani Exchange.

The centre is anchored by tenants including Apple, David Jones, Mecca, Country Road, RM Williams, and Sephora.

“It combines retail, dining, and entertainment in a way that brings more people into the heart of the city, and in doing so, it supports the small businesses, local jobs, and the city life that makes our community thrive,” said Willoughby City mayor Tanya Taylor at the centre’s opening.

“After the challenges of recent years, it’s so heartening to see renewed investment, new opportunities for local businesses and new reasons for people to visit and spend time in Chatswood.”

Vicinity has projected that the shopping centre’s opening weekend foot traffic will exceed 500,000 visitors.

Phase three of the redevelopment, which will include the completion of its first level, is expected to be completed next April.

The level will feature luxury houses, including LVMH brands, to further strengthen Chatswood Chase’s position in the premium retail market.

“Vicinity’s investment in the reimagination of Chatswood Chase reflects our commitment to creating meaningful retail destinations that are uniquely curated for people who love to shop, dine, and be entertained at our shopping centres,” said Vicinity Centres CEO and MD Peter Huddle.

The redevelopment includes new interiors inspired by Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park, designed by Hegi Design Studio, and the opening will feature a program of live music, interactive workshops, and collaborations with artists such as global creative Tina Bobbe to mark the reopening.

The Welcome Home launch campaign, shot by Northern Beaches photographer Goreges Antoni, emphasises local pride and acknowledges its deep roots in the area.

“The Welcome Home campaign captures the essence of this evolution — celebrating local pride while setting the stage for the future of premium retail on Sydney’s North Shore,” said Vicinity’s GM of brand and marketing, Amy Wotton.

Chatswood Chase joins Vicinity’s other flagship retail offerings, including Chadstone Shopping Centre and Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building, as part of the company’s strategy to grow its premium retail portfolio.