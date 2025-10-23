Super Retail Group trading update: Macpac sales soar, BCF flatlines

Super Retail Group has reported a modest top-line improvement in its latest trading update, with the Macpac brand seeing strong growth while BCF remaining flat.

During the first 16 weeks of FY26, the group’s like-for-like sales increased 2.6 per cent.

Macpac led the growth with an 8.6 per cent improvement, followed by Rebel (3.2 per cent) and Supercheap Auto (2.6 per cent). Meanwhile, BCF was up only 0.3 per cent.

On a reported basis, group sales grew 4.5 per cent, with Macpac up 16.9 per cent, Supercheap Auto up 4.6 per cent, Rebel up 3.6 per cent, and BCF up 2.4 per cent.

According to interim CEO David Burns, Macpac has enjoyed strong sales momentum since the group’s trading update in August, as well as a solid contribution from recently opened stores.

At BCF, sales were impacted by a softer Father’s Day campaign, adverse weather conditions in NSW and the algal bloom in South Australia, Burns said. He noted that the chain’s performance has been steadily improving in October ahead of its key summer trading period.

Supercheap Auto’s performance has continued its positive momentum from the second half of FY25, with strong contributions from categories such as filtration, braking, and wipers. The brand’s recently launched loyalty program is also expected to drive a stronger share of wallet across key customer segments.

At Rebel, there were variable demand patterns over the period, with softness in football and basketball categories offset by strong growth in footwear.

Burns added that the group’s gross margin is broadly stable compared to the prior year.

“Whilst macro-economic conditions appear to be improving, the outlook for consumer spending remains uncertain. We expect consumers to continue to manage their spending carefully and prioritise value for money purchases,” Burns said.

“As always, the group’s first half result will be highly dependent on trading in the peak Christmas trading period, with the cyber sales event commencing in the coming weeks,” he added.

The group announced earlier this week that BCF MD Paul Bradshaw had been appointed as its new group CEO, effective November 1.