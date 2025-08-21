Super Retail Group reports strong FY25 results, appoints new Mapac boss

Super Retail Group has reported a strong full-year performance, achieving record group sales and unveiling a leadership transition at its outdoor brand, Macpac.

Group sales increased by 4.5 per cent to $4.1 billion, driven by resilient performances across its key brands and continued investment in its omnichannel strategy. Online sales grew 8 per cent to $524 million.

Supercheap Auto, the company’s largest brand, posted $1.5 billion in sales, up 2.1 per cent. Sporting goods retailer Rebel delivered a strong result, with sales rising 4.8 per cent to $1.4 billion, maintaining steady momentum throughout the year.

Outdoor lifestyle chain BCF (Boating, Camping, Fishing) emerged as the standout performer in the second half, reporting 7.9 per cent sales growth. Macpac recorded a 3.8 per cent rise in sales to $231 million, supported by the net addition of new stores. The brand opened 10 locations and closed four, ending the period with 103 stores.

“Our store investments, including the expansion of our network and refurbishments, contributed to revenue growth in the period,” said group MD and CEO Anthony Heraghty.

“Like-for-like growth across the portfolio was mixed, with a strong performance from BCF, a solid result from Rebel and softer outcomes for Supercheap Auto and Macpac. Pleasingly, growth accelerated for all four brands in the second half.”

The results coincide with a leadership change at Macpac. Reuben Casey has been appointed MD, effective November, succeeding Cathy Seaholme, who is retiring after overseeing a period of significant growth and store expansion.

Casey, an experienced retail leader and former CEO of Kathmandu, brings extensive industry knowledge to the role. He has also held senior positions at TaylorMade, Adidas Golf, and Meridian Energy. His appointment comes as Macpac navigates an increasingly competitive and margin-sensitive outdoor retail market across Australia and New Zealand.

The company ended FY25 with $63 million in cash and no drawn debt.