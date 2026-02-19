How LoveShackFancy and Reformation are leaning into romantic and anti-romance themes

ul and talented women everywhere.” In less than 48 hours, the campaign generated an estimated US$1.2 million in media impact value for Reformation, according to Launchmetrics. However, this year the apparel and accessories brand took a much edgier, even cynical, approach to its recently launched post-Valentine’s Day campaign. On February 17, Reformation launched a collaboration collection and marketing campaign featuring Laura Wasser, Hollywood’s go-to divorce attorney. Amongst the items in the “Divorce Collection” are multiple bold accessories and bodycon dresses, presumably for a girls’ night out-type event, and a limited-edition “Dump Him” sweatshirt with a cause. All of the net proceeds from purchases of the sweatshirt will go to the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law, an organization that provides free direct legal assistance to more than 500 low-income individuals and 650 children annually. Regarding the collection’s theme, Lauren Caris Cohan, chief creative officer of Reformation, said, “We like to partner with unexpected talent in a way that feels true to Reformation and in conversation with the cultural landscape.” In the cultural landscape that Cohan is referring to, there is a growing divide between consumers who are actively seeking out whimsical and romantically themed pieces from brands like LoveShackFancy or from Wuthering Heights-themed collaborations, and those seeking out more edgy, somewhat anti-romance pieces like those from Reformation’s latest collection. 2025 was the year of yearning, and how that’s impacting retailers in 2026 In December 2025, The Cut, a prominent digital lifestyle publication, published a viral article titled, “A year on our knees.” In the piece, features writer Allison P. Davis marked 2025 as the year of yearning, as evidenced by the widespread media attention to shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Nobody Wants This, and, of course, Heated Rivalry. In 2026, the year of yearning continues with the ongoing focus on the popular hockey romance series Heated Rivalry and the latest cinematic adaptation of Wuthering Heights, the latter of which has spawned numerous brand collaborations with apparel brands like H&M and even sexual wellness companies like Maude. CI&T’s global director of retail strategy, Melissa Minkow, told Inside Retail that the widespread adoption of the Wuthering Heights and Heated Rivalry brand tie-ins simply exemplifies the power of virality in today’s retail market. “Brands recognise how virality can drive brand awareness and demonstrate relevance,” said Minkow. “If brands pick movements that align with their offering and brand voice, they can become part of the culture rather than spectators. Because TikTok has become such a successful commerce platform and brands such as Gap are hiring ‘Chief Entertainment Officers’, there’s clearly an understanding of how important storytelling, in a digital setting, can be.” In addition to more specific brand launches, this year’s New York fashion week also showcased how brands are leaning into romantic detailing, such as Sandy Liang and LoveShackFancy, with lace- and bow-covered dresses in soft pastel or romantically gothic burgundy and purple hues. As Christine Russo, the principal of Retail Creative and Consulting Agency (RCCA), said, “Culture moves and fashion commercialises. From streaming to music, we see these defining how young consumers frame romance, independence and identity. Fashion is at the ready to transform narratives into the physical product and to translate emotional shifts into product and campaigns.” Yet, for all the romance floating in the year with these dreamy collaborations and collections, on the opposite side of the spectrum, as showcased by Reformation’s latest campaign, is a desire for anti-romantic content, or at least pro-single marketing. This Valentine’s Day, we saw more brands than ever lean into marketing about gifting to one’s pet or oneself, rather than solely focusing on gifting to a romantic partner. In today’s hyperdigitized age, consumers are seeking more in-person events and more authentic activations to experience the human connection that has been lacking in recent years. How brands can tap into the power of emotional storytelling In a social media post dubbed “Trend alert: Romance is back”, marketing and brand strategy expert Anastasia Shtompel highlighted six ways retailers can tap into the power of emotion: Product storytelling Narratives that evoke intimacy, longing or nostalgia around products. Visual campaigns Cinematic imagery, emotionally rich scenes that make content feel immersive. Packaging and naming Products, names, textures, and experiences that suggest emotion and connection. Experiential marketing Designing events, pop-ups or rituals that let people live the romantic story. Content series Campaigns in episodes or chapters that build emotional attachment over time. Collaborations Partnerships and cultural moments that align with the brand’s emotional tone. “Brands that weave intimacy, longing and cinematic storytelling into their messaging are creating cultural relevance that builds lasting loyalty,” stated Shtompel. Regardless of whether one leans into the desire to yearn, or, in the case of Reformation, seeks a moment of catharsis and identity-reclaiming, retailers must lean into the power of emotional storytelling to connect with today’s consumer. As Naomi Omamuli Emiko, founder and owner of TNGE, a marketing agency and growth studio built to accelerate beauty and wellness brands, told Inside Retail, “Brands are leaning into romance-positive and anti-romance narratives because relationships remain one of the most emotionally charged, identity-shaping forces in modern life – and emotional intensity drives memorability.” Whether it’s with bows and pastel-coded softness or a “Dump Him” liberation arc, each of these emotionally-charged strategies taps into deeply personal milestones. Therefore, the range of storytelling options for retailers is limitless, with themes such as falling in love, falling apart, choosing yourself, rediscovering who you are, and more. “The media landscape is becoming increasingly fragmented, so to cut through, the distance to the consumer needs to be eliminated,” said Emiko. “Emotional marketing has that attention-grabbing power because it mirrors the consumer’s inner dialogue – their desire for intimacy, autonomy, reinvention, safety, drama or control. The creative brilliance is in deliberately not siding with either choosing love or rejecting it, but in attaching the product to a pivotal life moment and making the brand feel like a companion in that chapter.” Further reading: Inside the retail impact of the Wuthering Heights revival