Adore Beauty acquires Blue Mountains beauty label Ikou for $25 million

(Source: Ikou/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Adore Beauty has agreed to acquire Blue Mountains-based beauty and wellness brand Ikou for $25 million.

Ikou has more than 300 products across organic skincare, bath and body, home fragrance, herbal tea and spa lifestyle accessories categories.

The brand also claims its products are organic, Australian-made, and cruelty-free.

Ikou is profitable and debt-free and forecasts a revenue of $8.1 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $2 million by the end of the fiscal year.

“Ikou complements and strengthens our existing business, delivering revenue growth and margin expansion, as well as supporting private label and physical store initiatives,” said Tamalin Morton, Adore Beauty CEO.

“The brand’s extensive product range accelerates private label share of revenue, improves our margin profile, and provides our first store footprint across three premium locations.”

Ikou’s products are available at three retail boutiques in the Blue Mountains, Sydney, and Byron Bay, at select retail stockists and luxury spa distributors, and on its website ikou.com.au.

