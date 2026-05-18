The North Face is set to open first store in Perth

The North Face is set to open its first-ever store in Perth, marking the brand’s first expansion in the WA market.

Located at 11 High Street in DFO Perth, the new off-price outlet is scheduled to open its doors on May 23. The physical storefront is positioned at one of DFO Perth’s three primary entrances, situated opposite Ralph Lauren.

The launch expands the brand’s existing commercial footprint in the country, which comprises eight full-price stores and six outlet locations, primarily across the southeastern region of Australia.

To mark the store’s arrival, the company is hosting an opening weekend event on May 23-24.

During this two-day promotional window, shoppers will receive an additional 10 per cent discount on products that have already been reduced in price.

As of last year, the brand has opened a pop-up in Sydney’s Martin Place, and driven a 5 per cent increase in sales, which has contributed to a stronger financial performance for parent company VF Corporation.