The North Face opens Sydney CBD pop-up store

Outdoor clothing and accessories brand The North Face has opened a pop-up in Sydney’s Martin Place.

The store will sell winterwear, with a mix of insulation, apparel, luggage, day packs and footwear.

The 120sqm store is located next to the stores of Rolex, Omega, Orlebar Brown, Armani and Cos.

The pop-up complements the brand’s stores in World Square, Bondi Junction and Chatswood.

The North Face’s Chatswood store will relocate from Westfield to Chatswood Chase later this year, as the brand refocuses on creating a more elevated consumer experience.

The brand’s Homebush store in Sydney and its Melbourne emporium will also see expansions to improve its retail footprint by the end of this year.