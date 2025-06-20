SectorsSports & adventure

The North Face opens Sydney CBD pop-up store

Image of The North Face storefront in Martin Place.
The pop-up compliments the brand’s stores in World Square, Bondi Junction and Chatswood.  (Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

Outdoor clothing and accessories brand The North Face has opened a pop-up in Sydney’s Martin Place. 

The store will sell winterwear, with a mix of insulation, apparel, luggage, day packs and footwear. 

The 120sqm store is located next to the stores of Rolex, Omega, Orlebar Brown, Armani and Cos. 

The pop-up complements the brand’s stores in World Square, Bondi Junction and Chatswood. 

The North Face’s Chatswood store will relocate from Westfield to Chatswood Chase later this year, as the brand refocuses on creating a more elevated consumer experience. 

The brand’s Homebush store in Sydney and its Melbourne emporium will also see expansions to improve its retail footprint by the end of this year. 

Recommended By IR

Financial

KMD Brands’ sales continue to decline into second half

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

From face to palm: 7-Eleven CEO talks technology journey

Robert Stockdill
Financial

Mosaic Brands expects marginal loss amid trading challenges

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets

PayPal hires Walmart exec as chief technology officer in AI push

Hannah Lang
Leadership IR Pro

The founder of Hairification on being in the “business of problem-solving”

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Regulatory IR Pro

What’s at stake for retailers in this year’s election?

Neil Saunders
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.