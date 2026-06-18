Gelatissimo enters Brisbane Airport via ELR partnership

Australian dessert franchise Gelatissimo has finalised an agreement to open a retail storefront inside the upcoming dining precinct at Brisbane International Airport.

The expansion is structured through a strategic partnership with Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR), a firm specialising in food and beverage development within the travel and leisure sectors.

Scheduled to open later this year, the airport location moves beyond standard standalone retail formats by integrating directly into a curated dining destination managed by ELR.

According to ELR, the addition of the gelato brand aligns with a precinct-led development model that selects complementary food concepts to optimise passenger dwell time and spending inside the terminal.

The airport format will feature a modified, streamlined store design adapted for fast-paced transit operations while serving a menu containing core flavours alongside limited-edition selections.

“The expansion into Brisbane International Airport reflects our ongoing focus on growth in high-performing, strategically aligned locations,” said Anthony Shina, chief development officer at Gelatissimo.

“High-traffic retail environments, such as the Airports, are a key part of our development pipeline, offering strong visibility, consistent demand, and exposure to a global customer base who are accustomed to our quality product,” added Shina.

Upon completion, the venue will establish the brand as one of the few dedicated gelato operators functioning inside an Australian airport terminal.

Founded in Sydney in 2002, Gelatissimo operates as a quick-service restaurant dessert franchise specialising in Italian-style gelato.

The company has expanded from a family-owned business into an international network consisting of 61 stores across Australia and 22 overseas locations, including retail operations in Singapore, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and the US.