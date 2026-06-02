SectorsSupermarkets

Aussies change grocery shopping habits as cost pressures continue, report finds

Australians are changing how they approach personal finances. (Source: Supplied)
By Uyen Duong

Australians are changing how they shop for groceries as they manage household budgets amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures, according to ING’s Sense of Us 2026 report.

The survey of more than 2000 Australians found that 83 per cent of respondents consider the cost of living a major issue, while 88 per cent have noticed higher grocery prices.

However, average grocery spending increased to $169 per week compared with the 2023 report, indicating that many households are adjusting their purchasing behaviour rather than increasing spending in line with price rises.

Among those surveyed, 83 per cent said they have taken steps to reduce weekly expenses. In grocery retail, the most common measures were switching to lower-priced supermarkets (31 per cent) and buying in bulk (26 per cent).

The data indicate that consumers are adjusting how they shop for groceries in response to higher prices. Loyalty programs and discretionary spending also emerged as themes in the report despite ongoing budget pressures.

The trend aligns with findings from a YouGov survey commissioned by Shopfully, which found that 70 per cent of Australian adults buy at least one product category in bulk during major sales events. The research suggests that consumers are increasingly using sales periods to plan future purchases of household essentials rather than making impulse purchases.

For retailers, this suggests that major sales events are increasingly being used to plan household purchases, with shoppers deciding in advance which categories to stock up on ahead of promotions. This may shift competition for spending earlier in the purchase journey, before consumers reach checkout.

Respondents also reported focusing on areas they can influence, including spending, saving and financial priorities. Saving money remained the leading financial goal, cited by 45 per cent of respondents. Travel ranked second at 31 per cent, followed by investing (19 per cent) and changing careers (12 per cent).

Melanie Evans, CEO of ING Australia, said Australians are changing how they approach personal finances.

“Saving is no longer about putting life on hold for a big milestone, it’s about the everyday money wins. Those choices are helping people improve their financial position while still creating the freedom to enjoy life,” Evans said.

Despite cost-of-living pressures, 64 per cent of respondents said they felt positive about the year ahead. 

Matt Bowen, head of consumer and market insights at ING, said spending behaviour is increasingly shaped by individual goals and financial decisions.

“We’re seeing consumers take a more active, considered role in managing their money, with behaviours shaped as much by mindset as circumstance,” Bowen said.

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