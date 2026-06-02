How should retailers adapt to the exploration engine era?

community-led discovery on platforms like TikTok, and conversational synthesis via generative AI engines. If your retail strategy is still treating search as an exercise in optimising keywords for Google, you are missing the moments where modern purchase decisions are being made. The shift from search engine to exploration engine The biggest mistake a retailer can make right now is assuming that social search is a niche behaviour reserved exclusively for teenagers looking for dance trends. Data from TikTok completely shatters that stereotype. The average active user on the platform in Australia is now 33 years old. This is a mainstream, high-income demographic with serious purchasing power. More importantly, how this audience interacts with information has fundamentally changed. Data from WARC reveals that 86 per cent of 15 to 29-year-olds now use TikTok as a search engine on a weekly basis, and 84 per cent of searches occur during the exploration phase when consumers are actively evaluating options. When someone searches for “best non-stick cookware” on TikTok, they aren’t looking for a list of blue text links. They want to see the pan in action. They want to hear the sizzle, see the egg slide off the surface effortlessly, and read the unfiltered comments from real home cooks. It is highly contextual, visual proof that bridges the gap between research and trust. How TikTok really understands your content This is where many retailers get it wrong. They assume TikTok search works like early Google, simply stuffing captions with keywords. However, TikTok’s algorithm is structurally different because it blends search intent with engagement validation. When a user searches, TikTok isn’t just looking at your hashtags. It indexes spoken words via speech-to-text transcription, on-screen text, and conversation themes in the comments. Furthermore, ranking is heavily influenced by retention and behavioural alignment. If users search for a specific term, click your video, and watch it to completion, TikTok learns that your content satisfies that query. Retention acts as the gatekeeper; if the video doesn’t hold attention, it won’t rank, no matter how perfectly optimised the metadata is. From SEO to GEO: Optimising for the AI era While social platforms are capturing the visual exploration phase, Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) is capturing the conversational researcher. Consumers are increasingly bypassing standard search engines entirely, turning instead to platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google’s own AI Overviews to synthesise product options. A typical shopper no longer needs to click through five different retail websites to compare specifications. Instead, they ask a Large Language Model: “I need a high-quality 24cm skillet that is oven-safe up to 260°C, suitable for induction, and has a cool-touch handle – under $150.” The AI processes the web, extracts the attributes, and delivers a definitive answer. This creates an entirely new challenge for retail marketers. Traditional SEO focuses on keywords, backlinks, and domain authority. GEO, on the other hand, relies on structured data, deep contextual relevance, and clear entity relationships. If your product data feeds do not explicitly state the specific, real-world attributes that consumers ask for in natural conversation, such as “PFOA-free” or “dishwasher safe”, your brand simply will not exist in the AI’s response. The strategic pivot: Orchestration over execution For retail marketing leaders, the solution to this fragmented landscape isn’t about getting bogged down in the technical delivery or trying to update website data feeds yourself. Your role is about orchestration. It is about bringing your in-house marketing team, your media agency, your digital agency, and your brand agency out of their traditional silos and getting them to collaborate on a single, unified strategy. To ensure your brand is visible where consumers are exploring, you need to direct your various teams to align on these core mandates: Engineer your creative for search: Because TikTok indexes spoken words and on-screen text, your creative and brand agencies must align these elements intentionally. A video can no longer just look pretty; the script and text overlays must explicitly mention the attributes consumers are searching for. Optimise for retention and depth: TikTok search ranking prioritises watch time and comment depth. Have your in-house team or creative agency focus on problem-and-solution demonstrations that hold attention and prompt users to ask questions in the comments. TikTok’s data shows that performance is heavily driven by creative volume, recommending five to 10 assets per ad group to lift conversion rates over 65 per cent. Audit your product data for natural language: Your website data feeds can no longer just cater to Google’s standard keyword boxes. Task your digital agency or technical partners with optimising your product descriptions using the explicit attributes and solutions that people type into a chat window or a social search bar. Re-evaluate your attribution models: If a customer discovers a product via a TikTok search during their evaluation phase, asks ChatGPT to validate the specifications, and then finally buys via a direct URL, traditional last-click attribution will incorrectly reward direct traffic. Instruct your media agency to look closely at your measurement structures to capture the true incremental lift of these discovery platforms. The single conversion number is dead. The retailers who succeed will be the ones who accept that ambiguity and measure the health of the entire ecosystem, rather than trying to measure the individual drops of water. The fragmentation of search is the new operating environment. Consumers have moved on from the traditional search box, dividing their intent between the authentic visual proof of social platforms and the hyper-efficient synthesis of generative AI. Retailers who continue to treat search as a single-channel performance play will find themselves optimised for a landscape that no longer exists. In this environment, you need to strategically position data and creative assets to be found wherever the question is being asked. Richard Taylor is the Head of Innovation at advertising agency Spinach.