BusinessStrategy

How should retailers adapt to the exploration engine era?

Hand using a computer mouse.
AI and TikTok are changing search.
By Richard Taylor
For a generation of retail marketers, the playbook for capturing customer intent has been written in a single language: Google search engine optimisation (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM). If a consumer wanted to buy a new skillet or find the best cookware set for an induction cooktop, they opened a browser, typed a few keywords, and clicked a link. But in 2026, that text box monopoly has officially been broken wide open. Search has fragmented into two entirely different beasts: visual, co

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$28 +GST per month. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY OFFER

IR Pro - Annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 40%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Image of IKEA Rhodes's pick up lockers area.
Furniture & homewares

Ikea launches anytime pick-up lockers in Australia

Darshana Gupta
Strategy IR Pro

How Chagee’s first quarterly results signal a global growth story in the making

Tong Van
Dior Jonathan Anderson
Luxury

Dior taps Jonathan Anderson as creative director

Irene Dong
CEO Samuel Sanghyun of Lotte
Strategy

Asia’s influence and innovation in retail take centre stage at NRF’25

Robert Stockdill
loco love imagery
Strategy IR Pro

Loco Love levels up: the cult brand scaling consciously with new investment

Tahlia Whitfield
Customer IR Pro

CX and personalisation are top priorities for brands, but execution is lagging

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay