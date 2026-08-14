BusinessLuxury

What went wrong at Harvey Nichols – and what Frasers inherits

Harvey Nichols
Julia Goddard, chief executive of Harvey Nichols, called the deal an important milestone. (Source: Harvey Nichols/Facebook)
By Tong Van
Frasers Group has confirmed on Thursday it has acquired Harvey Nichols out of administration for an undisclosed sum.  The deal ends 35 years of ownership by Hong Kong businessman Sir Dickson Poon, who bought Harvey Nichols in October 1991 from Britain’s Burton Group for £53.6 million, and hands Mike Ashley’s retail group control of the iconic Knightsbridge store. The business was bought from FTI Consulting, which was appointed as administrator, in a pre-pack deal. Frasers beat rival bi

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