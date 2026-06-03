BusinessStrategy

Inside Victoria’s Secret’s battle back to the top

An interior shot of a Victoria’s Secret store in Munich, Germany.
Victoria’s Secret’s revival continues.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Victoria’s Secret CEO, Hillary Super, has done it again. Despite her critics, including some of the brand’s own investors, the lingerie label has delivered another strong fiscal quarter as it continues to restore its cool factor. The success comes despite Super inheriting a severely tarnished brand in 2024 that was derided as objectifying women and presenting a dated view of beauty. As Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, told Inside Retail, “For the Victoria’s Secret brand, s

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