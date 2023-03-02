Revived MKT Square brings opportunities to Brisbane’s north

Located in the rapidly growing Moreton Bay region, MKT Square’s stage two master-planned multi-million-dollar transformation is nearing completion, offering retail and hospitality operators far and wide the opportunity to be part of the growing market.

With a bustling market square at its centre, the energetic retail hub for locals and must-stop for passersby will boast a new full-line 3850sqm market-style Coles supermarket, a modern designed Coles precinct, new specialty stores, and internal and external architectural design concepts.

This adds to the already established offering of a full-line Woolworths supermarket, Dan Murphy’s Liquor Store, Choice Discounts, as well as a medical precinct anchored by Smart Clinics, IQ Radiology, Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology and Snap Fitness. Plus there are more than 40 specialty stores, a food court, cafes, restaurants, takeaway eateries, casual dining, and a new Play & Learn Child Care Centre.

The addition of Coles supermarket will make MKT Square the only neighbourhood shopping centre in the Moreton Bay region to offer both a Woolworths and Coles, giving locals a one-stop-shop and the ultimate convenience.

MKT Square is in the seaside suburb of Deception Bay in Queensland’s Morton Bay region, some 30 minutes north of Brisbane and just eight minutes off the Bruce Hwy. MKT Square sits on a 6ha parcel of land.

Moreton Bay is the third largest council in Australia and is one of the country’s most rapidly growing regions. The population is larger than Canberra with levels forecasted to grow by 210,000 to 690,000 by 2041.

The demand for access to more supermarkets, retailers, businesses, and services in the area is growing.

Mintus Properties, the master developer behind Southeast Queensland’s MKT Square Deception Bay, together with architects ThomsonAdsett and project builders Mainbrace Constructions, are transforming the centre and expanding the offering to provide more variety to residents in the rapidly growing Moreton Bay region.

Due to be completed in mid-2023, the re-development will offer prospective businesses the opportunity to be part of the growing local market with retail spaces soon becoming available for fresh food, takeaway, and service-based retail operators.

As part of stage one completed in 2019, ThomsonAdsett prioritised several design drivers that have continued through to the design of the overall master plan. This included the creation of spaces that are functional, pleasant, and responsive to the community’s needs by providing unique retail offerings, improvements to external facade upgrades, landscaping, street trees and shade trees, pedestrian shopfront walkway and a softened interface with the streetscape.

The purpose-designed undercover six-bay Click & Collect drive-through, new facade treatments, lighting, and architectural features.

“The addition of the Coles supermarket to the centre, which already features Woolworths and Dan Murphy’s presents an amazing opportunity for our existing and new retailers to position themselves next to one of the only dual anchored neighbourhood centres in the area,” says Ben Stewart, director – retail and residential at Mintus Properties.

“Our continued investment in MKT Square Deception Bay shows the commitment we have to the centre and the local area.”

Upon completion, MKT Square Deception Bay will comprise approximately 21,150sqm of retail space with Woolworths, Coles, Dan Murphy’s, a medical precinct, Play & Learn Child Care, six mini-majors, three pad sites, Centrelink, and 40 specialty retailers.

MKT Square will be a place where residents want to meet friends, interact with the community, and enjoy the conveniences of a modern shopping centre with a full range of services.

MKT Square Deception Bay is now taking leasing enquiries. Enquiries can be made directly to leasing executive Jessica Pankiw on 0416 712 095 or for more information, visit the listing or https://mktdeceptionbay.com.au/leasing/