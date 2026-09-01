Supercheap Auto unveils ‘Generation 5’ concept store

The Super Retail Group-owned (SRG) auto parts retailer, Supercheap Auto, has unveiled its new ‘Generation 5’ store format off the back of a sustained financial turnaround.

SRG recently told investors of the auto retailer’s near 4 per cent sales growth in 2026, with an ever-widening portion of its revenue coming from e-commerce.

But Supercheap Auto hasn’t taken this as an opportunity to abandon brick-and-mortar; in fiscal 2026 it added 10 new stores to its portfolio, taking the total to 362 sites.

This has led Supercheap to its new-look location on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. The Generation 5 store has opened in Maroochydore.

It features 15 new brands, around 1000 new products, and enhanced customer experience areas.

The Maroochydore store is the first of 80 set to be rolled out over the next five years. They will include the newly announced electrical fitment services.

“We know how passionate our customers on the Sunshine Coast are about taking care of their cars and kitting out their 4WDs and utes with the brands they love,” Supercheap Auto MD, Ben McConnell, said.

“We are excited to now be able to offer them an even greater range of products with professional auto electrical installation from their local Supercheap Auto team.”

McConnell claimed the format sets a “new benchmark” for automotive retail.

“We know our 4WD customers are hugely passionate about their 4×4 and outdoor brands, and the new Generation 5 store format will help us bring to life an expanded product range,” he added.

“The professional 12V electrical fitment trial will mean we can now fit equipment such as dashcams, towing mirrors and UHF radios, delivering customers both expert support and convenience.”