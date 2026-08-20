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Why did Super Retail Group’s winners change in FY26?

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Super Retail Group’s winners shift again.
By Tahlia Whitfield
A year can be a long time in retail, particularly when last year’s winners become this year’s hurdles. For Super Retail Group, FY26 brought record sales, but growth became more expensive and the balance of performance across its four major brands shifted significantly. Sales rose 3.2 per cent, yet normalised profit before tax fell 7 per cent to US$306 million as wages, occupancy costs and investment in new systems and the Truganina distribution centre weighed on earnings. But the bigger stor

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