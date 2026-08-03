Acom International acquires Barbeques Galore, names CEO

Melbourne-based wholesaler Acom International has emerged as the buyer of Barbeques Galore, the largest outdoor furniture retailer in the country, which collapsed earlier this year.

Acom’s acquisition includes a series of brands, including Ziegler & Brown, Ziggy, Turbo, Beefmaster, and Firehawk. The deal will see the closure of all company-owned stores, with independently-owned stores allowed to operate under licence.

Some 500 jobs were put at risk when Barbeques Galore collapsed; it is unclear how many of those jobs will be saved under the new operating model. The fate of these jobs was dealt an additional blow in early June when a restructuring plan led by investment firm Gordon Brothers was rejected by creditors.

Longstanding Barbeques Galore executive Mike Ainsworth has been named the new CEO. Acom says he will be joined by an experienced leadership team from the wholesaler’s own operation.

“Our ambition is simple: To bring Barbeques Galore and some of Australia’s most loved barbecue and wood-heating brands within reach of more Australians,” Ainsworth said.

“We will do that by supporting our independent Barbeques Galore stores, expanding distribution through wholesale customers and other retailers, growing our export markets, and maintaining a strong national online presence.”

The new era of Barbeques Galore will centre around a “renewed” online business and wholesale model. Acom said it wants to increase the reach of all the acquired brands while expanding into other retailers and growing exports.

“This is about building a simpler, more connected business that allows customers to access these brands through a local independent store, another trusted retail partner or online,” Ainsworth added.

“The strength of Acom gives the portfolio the stability and platform it needs for its next chapter. We can protect nearly 50 years of heritage while building a business designed to grow these brands and support customers, stores, retailers and suppliers for the long term.”