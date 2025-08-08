Tasmania to have first Lego-certified store in Hobart 

The Lego Group will open Tasmania’s first Lego-certified store in Hobart this October, in partnership with the Alquemie Group.

The 330sqm store will be located in a prime retail location on Elizabeth Street near the waterfront, and will be among the largest Lego-certified stores in Australia and New Zealand.

The Hobart location will feature highlights, including a ‘Pick and Build’ wall and Build a Minifigure Station for creating exclusive characters, interactive play zones and hands-on building experiences, and a wide range of Lego sets.

“The new store in Tasmania will stand as a unique destination for creativity, imagination and hands-on play, and we look forward to celebrating the joy of building with the local community,” said Troy Taylor, VP and GM of Lego Australia and New Zealand.

“We also look forward to announcing additional store openings in the coming months as we continue to strategically grow the portfolio.”

The new store is set to become a key destination for Lego enthusiasts and families across Tasmania.

“This represents our 23rd store across Australia and New Zealand and follows the successful recent opening of our Tea Tree Plaza store in SA and a period of significant growth and exceptionally strong performance for the business over the last 12 months,” added Matthew Robertson, MD, licenced brands, at Alquemie Group.