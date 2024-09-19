Lights out and away we build: Lego’s new F1 collaboration

Lego has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Formula 1 to create exclusive collections and bring young fans and families closer to the sport.

The partnership will debut next year, with fan zone activations at Grands Prix and a host of content available on the Leo Group’s digital platforms.

According to the companies, F1 has witnessed a significant increase in popularity among younger fans in recent years, with more than four million children aged eight to 12 now actively following the sport throughout the EU and US. Approximately 40 per cent of F1’s Instagram followers are now under the age of 25.

“We believe this new partnership, through Lego play and building, will help bring the spectacle of this sport even closer to all fans,” said Julia Goldin, chief product & marketing officer, the Lego Group.

“It will enable them to celebrate their passion for the sport in more immersive and exciting ways and will see the power of Lego creativity and imagination further enhance the thrill of F1.”

The partnership will introduce a diverse array of new Lego items, including the Lego replicates of the Formula One drivers. There are also Lego Duplo products for preschoolers, as well as sets for children of all ages, teenagers, and adult builders.

Last month, Lego announced that it was on track to replace the fossil fuels used in the production of its distinctive bricks with more expensive renewable and recycled plastic by 2032, following agreements with producers to ensure long-term supply.